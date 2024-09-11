Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 10, 2024

September 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Connecticut Sun saw a balance scoring attack as they took down the LA Sparks on the road, 86-66

Marina Mabrey was hot from downtown goin' 6-8 from three finishing with 26 PTS, on the inside Bri Jones went to work scoring 19 PTS, 8 REB

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

