Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 10, 2024
September 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Connecticut Sun saw a balance scoring attack as they took down the LA Sparks on the road, 86-66
Marina Mabrey was hot from downtown goin' 6-8 from three finishing with 26 PTS, on the inside Bri Jones went to work scoring 19 PTS, 8 REB
