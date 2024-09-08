Sports stats



Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Spark: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video


The Connecticut Sun outscore the LA Sparks 24-9 in the 4Q to pick up the 79-67 win

Bri Jones and DiJonai Carrington led the way for the Sun with 21 PTS & 19 PTS respectively, while Alyssa Thomas recorded her 11th career triple-double!

