Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces Full Game Highlights: August 10, 2025

August 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Connecticut Sun 94-86, AND A'ja Wilson becomes the FIRST player in WNBA HISTORY to record 30+ PTS and 20+ REB in a game!

A. W. - 32 PTS | 20 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 52.0 FG% (13-25)

