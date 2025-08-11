Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces Full Game Highlights: August 10, 2025
August 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Connecticut Sun 94-86, AND A'ja Wilson becomes the FIRST player in WNBA HISTORY to record 30+ PTS and 20+ REB in a game!
A. W. - 32 PTS | 20 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 52.0 FG% (13-25)
