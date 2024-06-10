Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 10, 2024

June 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







Five Connecticut Sun players reached double-figures in their win at home against the Indiana Fever

DiJonai Carrington was an instrumental part of the game, knocking in a season-high 22 PTS

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

