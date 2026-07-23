Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2026
Published on July 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
A win at home
The Indiana Fever defeat the Sun, 123-88! With 123 points against the Sun, the Fever posted their highest scoring total in franchise history:
- Ties as 6th highest total in league history. - Ties as 3rd highest total in a regulation game in league history - Includes highest scoring 1H in franchise history (70) - Fever's highest point differential this season (35)
Caitlin Clark: 27 PTS | 11 AST | 5 3PM | 2 REB Kelsey Mitchell: 23 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM | 2 AST Aliyah Boston: 22 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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