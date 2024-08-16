Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 16, 2024

August 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun secure a dominant 109-91 win over the Dallas Wings behind DeWanna Bonner's 29 PTS & 4 3PM on 8-14 FG

