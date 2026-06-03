Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 2, 2026
Published on June 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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What a win The Atlanta Dream secure the home dub over the Sun, 91-75. The Dream outscored the Sun 23-9 in the 4Q, and Rhyne Howard turned up home court to reel in the win!
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