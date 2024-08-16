Sports stats



Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun Top Highlights: First Half of the 2024 Season

August 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video


Watch the Connecticut Sun's dominate play from the first half of the season

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

