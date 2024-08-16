Connecticut Sun Top Highlights: First Half of the 2024 Season
August 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
Watch the Connecticut Sun's dominate play from the first half of the season
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 16, 2024
- Phoenix Mercury to Host Reunion of 2014 WNBA Championship Team on September 13 - Phoenix Mercury
- Connecticut Sun Sell Out TD Garden - Connecticut Sun
- Connecticut Sun Signs Celeste Taylor - Connecticut Sun
- Liberty Takes Win Over Sparks - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Connecticut Sun Stories
- Connecticut Sun Sell Out TD Garden
- Connecticut Sun Signs Celeste Taylor
- Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas Earns Olympic Gold Medal with USA Basketball Women's National Team
- Connecticut Sun Partner with Lux Bond & Green Jewelers
- Team WNBA Beats Team USA in 2024 AT&T WNBA All Star Game, 117-109