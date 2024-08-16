Connecticut Sun Top Highlights: First Half of the 2024 Season

August 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







Watch the Connecticut Sun's dominate play from the first half of the season

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.