Connecticut Cape Cod Classic Returns to Dunkin' Donuts Park on July 20th

(Hartford, Conn) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that the Cape Cod Baseball League is returning to Connecticut. The Hyannis Harbor Hawks and Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox will play a league game at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Wednesday, July 20th at 11:00 AM. The "Connecticut Cape Cod Classic" will feature two teams with very impressive alumni lists. Hyannis and Y-D battled for the Cape Cod League Championship in 2015, and former Yard Goats pitcher Ben Bowden was named the Most Valuable Player as a Junior at Vanderbilt University.

In 2018, the first ever Cape Cod League game was played in Connecticut at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The Cape Cod League All Star Game is often played at Fenway Park in Boston. The Y-D Red Sox have won the Cape Cod League Championship ten times.

"We are excited that our fans will once again have the opportunity to watch some of the greatest amateur players in the country, right here in Hartford," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "The Connecticut Cape Cod Classic will feature two outstanding teams and we are happy to host them at Dunkin' Donuts Park."

"The Hyannis Harbor Hawks are so excited to be playing at Dunkin' Donuts Park," Hyannis Harbor Hawks President Dan Johnson said. "It is the jewel of minor league baseball. This is the first time Hyannis has played a game outside of the state. What a unique opportunity for our players and coaching staff."

Tickets for the Connecticut Cape Cod Classic start at $10 and may be purchased by calling the Yard Goats at 860-246-GOAT (4628), online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person by visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. In addition to regular seating options, hospitality suites, picnics, party decks and dugout suites are also available for the game.

