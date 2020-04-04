Congressman Pete Olson to Donate Personal Protective Equipment on Monday, April 6

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that Congressman Pete Olson (TX-22) will be donating personal protective equipment at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 6, at Constellation Field. Congressman Olson will also be issuing the Skeeters a certificate for their community service.

People can visit Constellation Field from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday-Friday to donate PPE. Once at Constellation Field, people wishing to donate equipment can visit the ticket office at the front of the stadium for further instruction on how to get Memorial Hermann the personal protective equipment.

Memorial Hermann is accepting the following equipment:

-Alcohol Wipes

-Bleach Wipes

-Face Shields

-Isolation Gowns

-Medical Grade N95 Masks

-Sanitation Wipes

-Sanitizer with CDC requirement of 60% or higher

-Shoe and Boot Covers

-Surgical Masks

Donated items should be unused and unopened. All items will be inspected before distributing to care delivery sites within the Memorial Hermann healthcare system. Members of the community that are interested in donating are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing when dropping off items.

Memorial Hermann has a steady supply of personal protective equipment for its healthcare workers, and donations will help maintain that steady supply.

The Skeeters are currently monitoring the current COVID-19 pandemic and will make announcements regarding Opening Day and special events for 2020 once that information is available. For updates on the organization, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

