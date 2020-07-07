Congratulations to the Polk County Public Schools Class of 2020

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, graduating seniors across the country were missing out on one of the most important celebrations in their lives. Graduation ceremonies across the country were becoming drive-by's, going virtual or being cancelled all together.

The Polk County Public School Board came to the City of Lakeland, the Detroit Tigers and the Lakeland Flying Tigers organization to try and give their seniors a normal graduation in an abnormal world.

The City of Lakeland, the Detroit Tigers organization and the Polk County Public School Board got together to plan a safe and memorable graduation ceremony for all Polk County grads and their families.

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium hosted the Polk County Public Schools 2020 High School Graduations. Over 5,600 seniors walked across home plate to receive their diploma and graduate.

In total, 17 schools in Polk County graduated at Publix Field between the dates of June 6th to June 20th. All traditional Polk County high schools, as well as East Area Adult School, West Area Adult School, Polk Grad Academy and Polk Virtual School had their graduation ceremonies at the stadium.

"I'm absolutely thrilled we were able to give this opportunity to our seniors and their families," said Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd. "PCPS Class of 2020 is now on their way to pursuing their goals and dreams beyond high school. In a year of so much change, it heartens us to know that our seniors still had a chance to experience graduation. So many PCPS employees and community partners including the Lakeland Flying Tigers and Detroit Tigers organization came together to create something special for these deserving students. We hope they'll look back with pride when they remember graduating on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. It was a truly unique finale to a most unusual year, and we'll never forget it".

