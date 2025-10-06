CONFIDENCE-MADE Presented by CarMax Featuring Arike Ogunbowale

Published on October 6, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Arike's confidence? Built by family. Fueled by fire. Styled to perfection.

The final episode of -MADE presented by CarMax season 3.

In Season 3 of MADE, we explore how the WNBA has entered a historic new chapter. This year's cast represents the leading charge. They're pushing the pace, redefining influence, and inspiring a generation through authenticity, talent, and self-expression.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







