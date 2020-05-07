Condors to Host Virtual Fun Run to Benefit Special Olympics

May 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - Registration is now open for the Condors Fun Run, a virtual 5K walk/run/bike/rollerblade, to benefit the Special Olympics Southern California - Kern County and the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3). The run is brought to you by Dignity Health, Stinson's, Mission Bank, Big Brand Tire, and Universal Plant Services.

CONDORS FUN RUN - VIRTUAL 5K

Participants of all ages are encouraged to use any of the various fitness apps to record a 5K run, walk, bike, or rollerblade and share socially with the Condors on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the #CondorsFunRun

The Fun Run will be "held" May 15-18 with all participants entered to win one of multiple four packs to the Condors Opening Night 2020

All proceeds will benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3) and Special Olympics Southern California - Kern County

ABOUT THE CONDORS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION 501(c)(3)

The Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3) was established for the purpose of hosting Condors fundraising efforts which benefit the community. During the 2019-20 season, the CCF donated over $500,000 to the Kern County community and over $7.5 million all-time.

