Condors Sign Stukel and Kaldis to AHL Deals

May 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed LW Jakob Stukel (one year) and D Yanni Kaldis (two years) to American Hockey League (AHL) contracts.

JAKOB STUKEL (stats) - 23 years old, 6'0", 195 lbs., Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

Notched 10 points (6g-4a) in 36 games with the Condors in 2019-20

As a rookie in 2018-19, recorded six points (3g-3a) in 10 games with Bakersfield

Led the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League in goals and scoring in 2017-18 with 64 points (37g-27a) in 71 games

Originally drafted in the 6th round (#154 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks

YANNI KALDIS (stats) - 24 years old, 5'11", 187 lbs., St-Laurent, Quebec, Canada

Played 133 games at Cornell University over four seasons and had 85 points (14g-71a) from the blue line

All-ECAC First All-Star Team selection as a senior

All-Ivy League First Team selection all four years at Cornell

Named to the 2019 ECAC All-Tournament Team

Helped the Big Red to two ECAC regular season titles and three trips to the NCAA Frozen Four Tournament

CONDORS SIGNINGS

LW Jakob Stukel

D Yanni Kaldis

D Jake Kulevich

C James Hamblin

C Brad Malone

C Luke Esposito

F Devin Brosseau

LW Blake Christensen

D Janis Jaks

RW Liam Folkes

