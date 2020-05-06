Condors Sign Stukel and Kaldis to AHL Deals
May 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed LW Jakob Stukel (one year) and D Yanni Kaldis (two years) to American Hockey League (AHL) contracts.
JAKOB STUKEL (stats) - 23 years old, 6'0", 195 lbs., Surrey, British Columbia, Canada
Notched 10 points (6g-4a) in 36 games with the Condors in 2019-20
As a rookie in 2018-19, recorded six points (3g-3a) in 10 games with Bakersfield
Led the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League in goals and scoring in 2017-18 with 64 points (37g-27a) in 71 games
Originally drafted in the 6th round (#154 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks
YANNI KALDIS (stats) - 24 years old, 5'11", 187 lbs., St-Laurent, Quebec, Canada
Played 133 games at Cornell University over four seasons and had 85 points (14g-71a) from the blue line
All-ECAC First All-Star Team selection as a senior
All-Ivy League First Team selection all four years at Cornell
Named to the 2019 ECAC All-Tournament Team
Helped the Big Red to two ECAC regular season titles and three trips to the NCAA Frozen Four Tournament
CONDORS SIGNINGS
LW Jakob Stukel
D Yanni Kaldis
D Jake Kulevich
C James Hamblin
C Brad Malone
C Luke Esposito
F Devin Brosseau
LW Blake Christensen
D Janis Jaks
RW Liam Folkes
