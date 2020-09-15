Condors Sign Ryan Stanton and Graham McPhee

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have signed defenseman Ryan Stanton and forward Graham McPhee to one-year contracts for the 2020-21 season. Stanton will be returning to the Condors, having played in Bakersfield from 2017 through 2019.

Ryan Stanton, 31, played with the AHL's Ontario Reign in 2019-20, posting five points (2G, 3A), 28 penalty minutes and +5 plus-minus rating in 36 games.

"The 6'2", 205-pound defenseman as appeared in 120 NHL games over four seasons, with Chicago, Vancouver and Washington, posting 27 points (4G, 23A), 71 penalty minutes and a +14 plus-minus rating.

The native of St. Albert, Alberta has also played in 479 AHL games over nine seasons, including two with Bakersfield, from 2017-2019.

With the Condors, Stanton posted 28 points (7G, 21A), 122 penalty minutes and a +21 plus-minus rating in 111 games. He was also part of the 2019 Condors playoff run, posting three points (2G, 1A) in 10 playoff games.

In his AHL career to date, Stanton has registered 121 points (24G, 97A), 618 penalty minutes and a +82 plus-minus rating.

Graham McPhee, 22, has just completed a fourth season at Boston College, posting 12 points (5G, 7A), 42 penalty minutes and a +4 plus-minus rating in 34 games.

He also served as an alternate captain with the Eagles in his senior season and won the program's William J. Flynn Coaches Award, awarded to the senior who best represented academic and scholastic life excellence.

A 6'1", 174-pound forward, McPhee appeared in 138 games over four seasons, posting 55 points (22G, 33A), 156 penalty minutes and a -3 plus-minus rating.

The native of Bethesda, MD, USA was Edmonton's sixth round draft pick, 149th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The American Hockey League has moved the anticipated start of the 2020-21 regular season to December 4, 2020. Stay tuned for further details regarding the 2020-21 season schedule.

