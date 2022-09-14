Condors Sign Point to AHL Deal

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have signed goaltender Colton Point to a one-year, two-way American Hockey League (AHL) contract.

Point (stats) has appeared in 29 AHL games with a record of 11-11-2, a 3.45 goals-against average (GAA), and an .882 save percentage. Last season with the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL), the North Bay, Ontario product went 7-8-2 with a 2.56 GAA, and .912 sv%. He was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 5th round (#128 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Many familiar faces, including 11 players who spent time in Condorstown last season, get Oilers Rookie Camp underway this week. Check out the schedule and how you can watch the Young Stars Tournament this weekend.

The Condors 25th Anniversary Season is just 31 days away! Join the fun by reserving your group or ticket plan. Opening night is Saturday, Oct. 15. Be there by calling or texting 324-PUCK (7825)!

