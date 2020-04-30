Condors Sign James Hamblin to a Two-Year AHL Deal

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed C James Hamblin to a two-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract beginning with the 2020-21 season.

JAMES HAMBLIN - 21 years old, 5'10", 181 lbs., Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Finished third in the Western Hockey League (WHL) in scoring this season with 92 points (36g-56a) in 63 games

Led the Medicine Hat Tigers in scoring in each of the past two seasons and finished his career with 283 points (115g-168a) in 323 WHL games

Named the WHL Player of the Month in November of this season with 24 points (11g-13a) in 12 games

A first round pick of the Tigers in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft (17th overall)

Teammate of LW Tyler Benson in 2012-13 with the Southside Athletic Club (SSAC) Lions Bantam program in Edmonton

CONDORS SIGNINGS

C James Hamblin

C Brad Malone

C Luke Esposito

F Devin Brosseau

LW Blake Christensen

D Janis Jaks

RW Liam Folkes

CONDORS365 MEMBERS HAPPY HOUR ON CINCO DE MAYO

Condors365 Members join us on Tuesday, May 5 at 4 p.m. for a Virtual Happy Hour with head coach Jay Woodcroft and winger Joe Gambardella thanks to Three-Way Chevrolet and SC Architect. Members will be able to submit questions ahead of time to condors@bakersfieldcondors.com and via the chat function on Zoom. An e-mail containing the login information was sent yesterday. If you did not receive an e-mail or have further questions regarding your membership, please contact members@bakersfieldcondors.com.

