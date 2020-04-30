Condors Sign James Hamblin to a Two-Year AHL Deal
April 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed C James Hamblin to a two-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract beginning with the 2020-21 season.
JAMES HAMBLIN - 21 years old, 5'10", 181 lbs., Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Finished third in the Western Hockey League (WHL) in scoring this season with 92 points (36g-56a) in 63 games
Led the Medicine Hat Tigers in scoring in each of the past two seasons and finished his career with 283 points (115g-168a) in 323 WHL games
Named the WHL Player of the Month in November of this season with 24 points (11g-13a) in 12 games
A first round pick of the Tigers in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft (17th overall)
Teammate of LW Tyler Benson in 2012-13 with the Southside Athletic Club (SSAC) Lions Bantam program in Edmonton
CONDORS SIGNINGS
C James Hamblin
C Brad Malone
C Luke Esposito
F Devin Brosseau
LW Blake Christensen
D Janis Jaks
RW Liam Folkes
CONDORS365 MEMBERS HAPPY HOUR ON CINCO DE MAYO
Condors365 Members join us on Tuesday, May 5 at 4 p.m. for a Virtual Happy Hour with head coach Jay Woodcroft and winger Joe Gambardella thanks to Three-Way Chevrolet and SC Architect. Members will be able to submit questions ahead of time to condors@bakersfieldcondors.com and via the chat function on Zoom. An e-mail containing the login information was sent yesterday. If you did not receive an e-mail or have further questions regarding your membership, please contact members@bakersfieldcondors.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2020
- Condors Sign James Hamblin to a Two-Year AHL Deal - Bakersfield Condors
- Bolduc, Brubacher Agree to Terms - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Condors Sign James Hamblin to a Two-Year AHL Deal
- Condors Sign Brad Malone and Luke Esposito to Two-Year Deals
- Cave Family and Edmonton Oilers Establish "Colby Cave Memorial Fund" in Oilers Forward's Memory
- Condors Statement on the Passing of Colby Cave
- Keegan Lowe Named Condors Man of the Year