Condors Sign Devin Brosseau to Two-Year AHL Contract

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed F Devin Brosseau to a two-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract.

DEVIN BROSSEAU (stats) - 24 years old, 6'1", 202 lbs. St Lambert, Quebec, Canada

Recorded 112 ponts (40g-72a) in 144 games with the Clarkson University Golden Knights

Named a 2019-20 Third-Team ECAC Hockey All-Star

Led the Golden Knights in assists (21) and points per game (1.04) this past season

Served as captain in 2019-20, helping Clarkson to their best regular season record in 23 years and their most conference victories since 1998

2019 Most Valuable Player of the ECAC Championship Tournament with 2g-1a in a 3-2 overtime championship winner over Cornell

