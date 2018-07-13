Condors Sign Defensive Duo Kulevich & Wilson
July 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors today announced the signing of a pair of defensemen - Jake Kulevich and Jared Wilson - to one-year American Hockey League contracts.
KULEVICH - 25 years old; 6'4", 216 lbs.; Shoots: Left; Salem, Massachusetts, USA
Entering 2nd full season
Spent most of his rookie campaign with the Manitoba Moose, recording three assists and a +9 in 33 games
Also appeared in 11 games with Manitoba after completing his college career
Played four seasons at Colgate University, leading the team in scoring his senior season
Was the first blue liner in Colgate history to lead the team in scoring, and won the Dan Coley "Barrel" Award as the team's top defenseman in three of his four seasons
WILSON - 23 years old: 6'3", 200 lbs.; Shoots: Left; Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Enters his first full professional season
Turned pro with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) after completing his college career last season, posting four assists and a +6 in 10 games
Led the Engineers with four power play markers his senior season, and put up six power play tallies his junior year
Led RPI in game winning goals in two of his four seasons
