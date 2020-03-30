Condors Sign Blake Christensen and Janis Jaks to AHL Contracts
March 30, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed LW Blake Christensen and D Janis Jaks to one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contracts.
BLAKE CHRISTENSEN (stats) - 24 years old, 5'9", 180 lbs. Coral Springs, Florida
American International College (AIC) all-time leader in scoring with 119 points (48g-71a) in 142 games
Tied for 5th nationally as a junior with 47 points (16g-31a) in 41 games as the Yellow Jackets made their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance and knocked off top-seeded St. Cloud State in the first round
Was the named the first Division I All-American in school history as a junior
Named to the 2019 Atlantic Hockey First-Team All Conference and All-Tournament teams
JANIS JAKS (stats) - 24 years old, 6'1", 190 lbs. Lecava, Latvia
Appeared in 135 games with the Yellow Jackets and recorded 63 points (23g-40a)
Won back-to-back Atlantic Hockey regular season titles
Named to the 2019 Atlantic Hockey All-Tournament team
Played three games with Latvia at the 2019 IIHF World Championships with Latvia and had two goals, his third World Championship with Latvia
Represented Latvia at three consecutive World Junior Championships (D1A)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2020
- Condors Sign Blake Christensen and Janis Jaks to AHL Contracts - Bakersfield Condors
- Kings Sign Tyler Madden to Entry-Level Contract - Ontario Reign
- Coyotes Sign Chaput to One-Year Contract - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Condors Sign Blake Christensen and Janis Jaks to AHL Contracts
- Condors Sign Penn State Standout Liam Folkes
- American Hockey League Season Suspended
- Condors Crush the Rebellion, 4-3, in Front of a Crowd of 7,642
- Huge Crowd for Condors Star Wars Night Tonight at 7 p.m.