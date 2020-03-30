Condors Sign Blake Christensen and Janis Jaks to AHL Contracts

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed LW Blake Christensen and D Janis Jaks to one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contracts.

BLAKE CHRISTENSEN (stats) - 24 years old, 5'9", 180 lbs. Coral Springs, Florida

American International College (AIC) all-time leader in scoring with 119 points (48g-71a) in 142 games

Tied for 5th nationally as a junior with 47 points (16g-31a) in 41 games as the Yellow Jackets made their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance and knocked off top-seeded St. Cloud State in the first round

Was the named the first Division I All-American in school history as a junior

Named to the 2019 Atlantic Hockey First-Team All Conference and All-Tournament teams

JANIS JAKS (stats) - 24 years old, 6'1", 190 lbs. Lecava, Latvia

Appeared in 135 games with the Yellow Jackets and recorded 63 points (23g-40a)

Won back-to-back Atlantic Hockey regular season titles

Named to the 2019 Atlantic Hockey All-Tournament team

Played three games with Latvia at the 2019 IIHF World Championships with Latvia and had two goals, his third World Championship with Latvia

Represented Latvia at three consecutive World Junior Championships (D1A)

