Condors Sam Kim Named Video and Coaching Coordinator for the Toronto Maple Leafs

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that video coordinator Sam Kim has been named video and coaching coordinator with the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs. The 35-year old spent two seasons in Bakersfield as the video coordinator on the team's coaching staff assisting video breakdown, analysis, and scouting. In addition, he managed numerous team service duties including team travel, transaction logistics, and immigration.

"We are ecstatic for Sam and the opportunity for him to pursue his lifelong dream of working in the National Hockey League," said head coach Jay Woodcroft. "Sam is a true professional who demonstrated a love of the game, a passion to be the best employee and colleague that he could be, and a burning desire to achieve his personal potential. It is with great pride that we were able to aid in his development. Much like we want to develop young hockey players and prepare them for the next level, we also take the responsibility of developing all of our people very seriously."

The Flushing, New York native came to Bakersfield from the South Korean Men's National Hockey Team where he served as a video coach from 2016-2018. His experience with South Korea included the recent 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Prior to his time with South Korea, Kim served one season (2015-16) as the Video and Statistical Coordinator with the AHL's Springfield Falcons. His experience includes time as an assistant coach with the Springfield Pics Junior Hockey Program (2014-15) and with American International College (AIC) where he was Director of Hockey Operations and a Video Coordinator for the NCAA Division I Yellow Jackets from 2012-14.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Boston College and a Master's Degree in Sport Management from UMass-Amherst.

Kim joins Patrick Love (Condors strength and conditioning coach, 2015-19), who was promoted to the Edmonton Oilers as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2019, as members of the Condors hockey operations staff to be elevated to the NHL in the past two seasons.

