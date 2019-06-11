Condors Ink Iacobellis to AHL Deal

Wichita, KS - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that forward Steven Iacobellis (YAHK-oh-bell-iss) has been signed to an AHL deal.

"We're really excited for Steven to have this chance," commented Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "This is a great example of how the affiliation system can help benefit a young player and hopefully we will have a few more players move up through the system."

Iacobellis, 25, recently completed his second season as a pro. The Port Coquitlam, British Columbia native qualified as a rookie last year as he was limited to 16 games in 2017-18 after suffering an injury in December.

He led the team in scoring this past season with 65 points (23g, 42a) in 58 games. Iacobellis finished fourth in the league in power play points (27), third in assists for a rookie (42) and tied for second in points for a rookie (65).

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward came to Wichita after playing a four-year career at UMass-Amherst where he served as the team's captain during his junior and senior campaigns. Iacobellis finished with 87 points (31g-56a) in 139 career games for the Minutemen, tallying 20 or more points four straight years. He led the team with 21 points (8g-13a) during his senior year and earned an invite to Vancouver Canucks development camp last July.

