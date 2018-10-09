Condors Home Saturday with the Futboleros in Town

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors return to Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Come see the Futboleros dazzle with their soccer skills as they entertain the crowd before and during the game! Last weekend the Condors opened the season with a split, including a record-setting 8-1 win on Opening Night!

SATURDAY, OCT. 13 - FUTBOLEROS

Presented by La Caliente 96.9 FM and Rabobank

The amazing Futboleros will perform before and during the game; think Harlem Globetrotters, but for soccer!

AYSO Bakersfield is bringing a large group out with players encouraged to wear their soccer jerseys as they welcome the Condors to the ice in a fan tunnel. To bring your group out and enjoy great group experiences, click here

Condors365 Members are invited to the Club Room after the game for a Members Only Meet the Team Party.

Ever wanted to sit in a suite for a game? The Legends Suite is available to be booked on Saturday night. It holds up to 18 people, click here to view it. Call the Condors at 324-PUCK (7825) to reserve it!

The Condors take on last year's regular season Pacific Division Champions, the Tucson Roadrunners

Puck drops at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members) Bakersfield is in San Jose on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Fans can tune in on Fox Sports 970 AM or watch on the all-new AHLTV.

