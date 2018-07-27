Condors Finalize Hockey Operations Staff

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors finalized their hockey operations staff for the upcoming 2018-19 season. The team has hired Sam Kim as video coordinator and Chad Drown has joined the staff as the head athletic trainer. In addition, Edmonton Oilers Goaltending Development Coach Sylvain Rodrigue will be in Bakersfield on a full-time basis working with Condors goaltenders.

Sam Kim, Video Coordinator

Will assist the coaching staff with video breakdown and analysis in addition to being responsible for team services

Joined the organization from the South Korean Men's National Ice Hockey Team which competed at the most recent 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Kim had served as a video coach with the team since 2016

The Flushing, New York native previously had American Hockey League experience with the Springfield Falcons where he was the team's video and statistical coordinator in 2013-14

His other experience includes being an assistant coach with the Springfield Pics junior hockey program in 2014-15 and two seasons with American International College (NCAA - Division I) as Director of Hockey Operations and Video Coordinator

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Boston College and a Master's Degree in Sport Management from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Chad Drown, Head Athletic Trainer

Spent the 2017-18 season as an assistant athletic trainer with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners

From 2014-17, the Waterloo, Ontario native was the head athletic therapist for the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

He served as an athletic therapist for Hockey Canada's 2016 National Men's U-18 Team

Drown holds a Bachelor's Degree in Health Sciences in Athletic Therapy from Sheridan College in Ontario and a Master's Degree in Sport Psychology from California University of Pennsylvania Sylvain Rodrigue, Oilers Goaltending Development Coach

Has been with the Oilers organization since 2013-14 working in goaltender development and scouting

Though he comes to Bakersfield on a full-time basis this season, he has been a fixture in the team's goaltender development at both the AHL and ECHL levels since 2013

Prior to joining the Oilers organization, the Montreal, Quebec native served as a goaltending consultant with the DEL's Eisbaren Berlin in Germany and with Fribourg Gotteron of the Swiss Elite League

He won the DEL Championship with Berlin in 2010-2011, 2011-2012, and 2012-2013 and was a part of their European Trophy Championship in 2010-2011

Before his time in Europe, he worked with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2003-09

