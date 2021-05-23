Condors Face Must Win Game 2 against San Diego at 5 p.m.

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the San Diego Gulls at 5 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena in Game 2 of the Pacific Division Semifinals. A limited number of tickets are on sale at AXS.com and can be purchased online only. For those attending, please review updated procedures including mandatory wearing of face covers, clear bag policy, and food and beverage only to be consumed on the concourse. Doors open at 4 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 970 AM, the iHeartRadio App, and streamed on AHLTV.com.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors and San Diego Gulls meet for Game 2 of a Best-of-3 Pacific Division Semifinal series. During the regular season, the Condors went 3-5-0 against San Diego.

THE SITUATION

The Condors face a must win Game 2 after San Diego took Game 1 on Friday, 5-3. Sam Carrick scored twice on the power play, part of three power play goals on the night for the Gulls. Seth Griffith had a goal and two assists in the third period to lead a charge, but ultimately, Andrew Agozzino's response goal proved to be the game winner. Lukas Dostal stopped 39 of 42 shots.

MARSHALL AWARD WINNER

Cooper Marody led the American Hockey League in goals this season with 21 and in the process received the Willie Marshall Award as the league's top goal scorer.

SKINNER PACES LEAGUE IN VICTORIES

Stuart Skinner was the only AHL goaltender to eclipse 20 victories during the regular season. The third-year pro went 20-9-1 and his 2.38 goals-against average was sixth in the AHL.

HOME ICE ADVANTAGE

Bakersfield went 14-4-1 (.763%) on home ice this season, the best percentage in the Pacific Division. The Condors outscored teams 70-43 over the 19 games.

CONDORS NOTES

Max Gildon finished t-7th among all AHL d-men in scoring with 19 points (2g-17a) in 32 games... Bakersfield finished the season 24-9-1 it its last 34 games (.721)... Tyler Benson was third in the AHL in assists with 26... Raphael Lavoie had a goal and assist in the season finale and finished the season with 10 points (5g-5a) in 19 games. Combined with his time in Sweden, the Oilers 2nd round pick of 2019 has played 74 games in 2020-21.

GULLS NOTESÂ

Andrew Poturalski led the AHL in scoring this season with 43 points (9g-34a) in 44 games... Lukas Dostal had the second most wins of any rookie goaltender with 15... Benoit-Olivier Groulx was fifth among rookie skaters with 29 points (10g-19a) in 42 games... First round picks Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras along with Gulls captain Sam Carrick were all assigned to San Diego in the last week after spending the majority of the second half of the season with Anaheim.

THE OTHER SERIES

(4) San Jose @ (1) Henderson

Henderson leads, 1-0

Game 2 - TODAY, 1 p.m.

Game 3* - Monday, 1 p.m.

* - if necessary

