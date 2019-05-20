Condors Equipment and Locker Room Sale Thursday
May 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will hold a locker room and equipment sale on Thursday, May 23 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Rabobank Arena.
WHO: Bakersfield Condors
WHAT: Locker room and equipment sale
WHERE: Rabobank Arena, enter through main doors
WHEN: Thursday, May 23 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
*Condors365 Members receive $50 off all game-issued jerseys*
A wide variety of game-worn jerseys, sticks, gloves, skates, and more will be available. Limit three (3) sticks per customer. First come, first served.
