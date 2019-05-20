Condors Equipment and Locker Room Sale Thursday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will hold a locker room and equipment sale on Thursday, May 23 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Rabobank Arena.

WHO: Bakersfield Condors

WHAT: Locker room and equipment sale

WHERE: Rabobank Arena, enter through main doors

WHEN: Thursday, May 23 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

*Condors365 Members receive $50 off all game-issued jerseys*

A wide variety of game-worn jerseys, sticks, gloves, skates, and more will be available. Limit three (3) sticks per customer. First come, first served.

