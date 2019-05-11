Condors Drop Game 4, 4-2; Must Win Game 5 at Home Saturday

May 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (4-4) could not erase a second intermission deficit and fell 4-2 in Game 4 against the San Diego Gulls (6-2) on Friday. D Ryan Stanton and D Keegan Lowe had the goals for the Condors. Bakersfield hosts a must win Game 5 on Saturday at home.

SERIES SCHEDULE AND RESULTS:

San Diego leads series, 3-1

Game 1 - San Diego 3, BAKERSFIELD 2 (4 OT)

Game 2 - San Diego 4, BAKERSFIELD 1

Game 3 - Bakersfield 7, SAN DIEGO 6 (OT)

Game 4 - SAN DIEGO 4, Bakersfield 2

Game 5 - Saturday, May 11 @ BAKERSFIELD 7 p.m. (GAME "E")

Game 6* - Monday, May 13 @ San Diego 7 p.m.

Game 7* - Wednesday, May 15 @ BAKERFSIELD 7 p.m.

FIRST PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: C Adam Cracknell (5th) knocked in a shot which bounced off the end wall; Assists: Welinski, Kossila; Time of goal: 12:10; SD leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: D Ryan Stanton (2nd) from the right-wing circle off a cross ice feed; Assist: McLeod; Time of goal: 15:48; Game tied, 1-1

SHOTS: BAK - 10, SD - 6 SECOND PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: C Sam Carrick (4th) off a turnover behind the net, walked out in the low slot; Assist: Tropp; Time of goal: :25; SD leads, 2-1

GULLS GOAL: Cracknell (6th) from the left-wing circle on a snap shot; Assists: Comtois, Steel; Time of goal: 5:07; SD leads, 3-1

GULLS GOAL: RW Kevin Roy (1st) on the power play from the slot; Assists: Street, Carrick; Time of goal: 19:16; SD leads, 4-1

SHOTS: BAK- 7, SD - 15 THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Keegan Lowe (1st) off a rebound; Assists: Vesel, Gust; Time of goal: 8:03; SD leads. 4-2

SHOTS: BAK- 11, SD - 10 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Cracknell (SD) 2. Glass (SD) 3. Carrick (SD)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3 ; SD - 2/7

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 28; SD - 31

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (25:07; 3-3; 12/9), Skinner (ND, 1-0; 19/18) ; SD - Glass (5-2; 28/26)

Condors d-men have scored 10 of the team's 26 goals in the postseason

D Keegan Lowe's goal was his first of the season (regular + postseason) and has six points (1g-5a) in eight Calder Cup Playoffs games

The Condors will host Game 5 on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Scratches: Wells, Montoya, Hebig, Yamamoto, Labrie, Marody, Stukel, Kulevich, Manning, Vesey, Christoffer

