Condors & Condors Community Foundation Donates $516,661 in 2018-19

A successful year on and off the ice, the Bakersfield Condors, through the Condors Community Foundation 501(c)(3), donated $516,661 to local non-profits in 2018-19. The efforts led to being named the 2019 recipient of the Beautiful Bakersfield - Humanitarian Group Award. Through 21 years, the Condors have now raised and donated over $6.97 million locally. Take a look below at some of the ways the team impacted the community this season and how to get involved next season!

JERSEY AUCTIONS

The Condors jersey auctions this season raised over $101,000 including a record $32,660 for the team's Blackout Cancer jerseys benefiting the Kern County Cancer Fund.

All-time, Condors jersey auctions have raised nearly $1.4 million alone for charity. This year, jerseys included Star Wars, Blackout Cancer, Harry Potter "Wizard", World War I anniversary, and a "Turning 21" pre-game warmup jersey.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS

A must-see event every season, this year's Teddy Bear Toss brought 8,415 bears when Joe Gambardella scored. The bears were collected and donated to the United Way of Kern County who distributed them to dozens of organizations.

This event has brought in over 129,810 stuffed animals. Next season's Teddy Bear Toss is Saturday, November 30 and you can reserve your group or suite now!

TICKETS FOR KIDS

Big Buddies ticket donations continued to deliver in 2018-19. Partnered with local businesses and individuals to bring underprivileged youth to games, the Condors donated over 2,000 tickets worth over $35,000 this season. Click below to find out how you can become part of the program.

Through the Youth Sports Initiative Program, 850 tickets were donated to local youth sports organizations like Bakersfield Southwest Baseball, LA Galaxy Soccer Group, Greenfield Little League and more for a total of over $14,000!

NON-PROFIT AWARENESS PROGRAM

This program recognized 24 non-profit organizations on game nights with recognition, social media involvement, and an opportunity to showcase their work. Over $80,000 was given back to these non-profits over the course of the season. To learn how you can get your non-profit involved, click below.

FAN FUNDRAISING

Choirs performing the anthem, dance groups on the ice during intermission and ticket fundraisers are just a few of the opportunities that you can bring in cash for your school or non-profit organization.

All together, teams, bands, choirs and groups raised more than $34,000 through working with the Condors.

50/50 RAFFLE & JERSEY RAFFLE TABLE

The Condors Community Foundation Hub and 50/50 Game Night Raffle was an opportunity for fans to win cash and prizes while supporting non-profits. Combined, the jersey raffle and 50/50 raised nearly $130,000 with fans taking home jerseys and cash!

The 50/50 is held each home game, and the winner takes half the pot, while the rest goes to the Condors Community Foundation.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Unique events, such as the Tip A Condor Casino Night (held at Salty's Event Center), and the Condors Golf Tournament (at Rio Bravo CC), gave fans special access to the players while raising money for local charities like the Kern County Shrine Club, as well as the Condors Community Foundation.

Nearly $17,000 was raised through special events.

IN GAME EVENTS

Undie Sunday continued to be a unique to Condorstown spectacle with fans tossing undergarments, socks, and other clothing items on to the ice for donation to those in need. Over 3,500 items hit the ice and nearly 40,000 clothing items have been donated since 2014.

Events on game nights like Undie Sunday and a special Alumni Game and Jersey Auction raised over $14,000 in cash and goods.

