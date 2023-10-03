Concerts to Rock Toyota Field Starting Thursday

MADISON, Ala. - The stage is set and the bands are tuned up! The first slate of Fall Concerts will rock Toyota Field beginning this Thursday. All tickets to this weekend's shows are under $30 when purchased in advance.

"These shows are affordably priced compared to typical Concerts and we made sure there is something for everyone," said Trash Pandas Pandas Executive Vice President & General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said of the line-up. "And starting Thursday with Drake Milligan and his band, when they count in to that first song, it's going to be electric inside the ballpark."

All tickets are general admission and there will be mixed seating and standing room available. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for each event. A 35-foot stage will be placed inside the Bill Penney Toyota Plaza just inside the main Pepsi Gates of Toyota Field. Tickets can be purchased at ToyotaFieldConcerts.com. Trash Pandas Season Ticket Holders enjoyed access to a special pre-sale.

The lineup is below:

Thursday, October 5th - Drake Milligan - Advance Tickets $20

Drake dominated Billboard, iTunes, and claimed the #5 spot on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart with his debut LP "Dallas/Fort Worth". It had since skyrocketed to #1 on iTunes All-Genre Top Albums and features hits like "Something I'd Do" and "Over Drinkin' Under Thinkin."

Friday October 6th - Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience - Advance Tickets $27.50

Who's Bad's live performance is an unrivaled celebration of pop music's one true King. Their power packed performance of Michael Jackson's expansive catalog has united and ignited crowds on almost every continent. As the show opens on a Who's Bad performance, every MJ fans feels the adrenaline and screams at the sight of the unmistakable silhouette. The energy is purely magnetic.

Saturday, October 7th - Saving Abel - Advance Tickets $25

Saving Abel is a Southern rock band with catchy hooks and heavy riffs. Their first single "Addicted" breaking on to the scene, climbing its way quickly into a cross over hit from mainstream rock to Billboard Hot 100 and Top 40. Their self-titled debut album charted on Billboard's Top 50 and became RIAA certified multi-platinum. This summer, Saving Abel release the chart-climbing and critically acclaimed new single "Fire".

Thursday, October 12th - WARRANT - Advance Tickets $27.50

An American rock band through and through, WARRANT rose out of Hollywood, CA in the late 80's-early 90's with multiplatinum, chart-topping success. The album "Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich" produced hit singles like "Down Boys" and "Heaven". The band's second album in 1990 spawned hits "Uncle Tom's Cabin," " I Saw Red," and the iconic "Cherry Pie". WARRANT has been headlining a tour celebrating the 30 Year Anniversary of the album and is fired up, tighter than every musically, and can't wait to play all the favorites both new and old.

Friday, October 13th - John Anderson Acoustic - Advance Tickets $50

Country Music Legend John Anderson's hits first started piling up in the 1980's. He had the highest-selling country single in the history of Warner Bros. Music with "Swingin" in 1983. Over the next decade he had Top 10 Hits like "1959," "Chicken Truck," and "I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I'm Gonna Be a Diamond Someday)" of off his debut album. He topped the charts twice over the next two years. "Straight Tequila Night" went #1 in 1992 and the 90's also saw chart topping hits like "Seminole Wind" "When It Comes to You" and "I've Got it Made." His most recent album "Years," released in 2020 was a collaboration with Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys.

Saturday, October 14th - Almost QUEEN: A Tribute to Queen - Advance Tickets $30

The Nationally touring Almost QUEEN is a nationally acclaimed touring band. A deliberate four-piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision needed to deliver the ultimate Queen tribute experience.

The run of shows will mark a return to hosting premium concerts at the venue. In 2020 and 2021, Toyota Field hosted FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) productions of Zach Williams and Chris Tomlin. In 2022, Flo-Rida and Big & Rich headlined a Toyota Alabama Anniversary celebration.

The Trash Pandas will partner with Sound Source Productions in Madison on technical staging, sound and lights.

The six concerts are part of a fall series of events at Toyota Field that includes the Fall Festival on October 28th and the return of the Rocket City Christmas Light Show in November.

For more details on these events please visit www.trashpandasbaseball.com/events or call the Trash Pandas at 256-325-1403.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are the Double-A Affiliate of MLB's Los Angeles Angels. The Trash Pandas play games, and host year-round events, at state-of-the-art Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama and are members of the Minor League Baseball's Southern League.

