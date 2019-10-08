Concerts and Comedy Coming to Hensville

October 8, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





Holy Toledo!

It's an incredible lineup of great music and tons of laughs coming this season to Hensville

GRATEFUL DEAD HALLOWEEN

October 31

Being Grateful kicks it off on Halloween night at Fleetwood's Tap Room.

This group of Toledo musicians pay homage to the Grateful Dead- all the time! Grateful will play two sets of the Dead music live from the Tap Room stage.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. The "Dead" and Halloween- it's a howling good time!

HOLY TOLEDO! COMEDY SERIES

November 16 and February 1

Holy Toledo! Tavern will host two comedy shows on November 16 and February 1 in the intimate Holy Toledo Room. John Ruggiero hosts the November 16 show featuring Sophie Hughes and headliner, Keith Bergman.

Bergman started telling jokes nine years ago, after spending enough time in rock bands to realize he loved the road and hated tearing down drum kits. Equally at home in A-list comedy clubs and dive bars, he tours the country telling stories of mortality, poverty, fatherhood, home fries and getting old in a world gone weird.

The February 1 show, hosted by Sam Rager, will feature Holly Lynnea and Sam Demilio as the headliner.

Demilio is a tried-and-true stand-up comic who has performed at some of the best comedy clubs in the country, including Carolines in New York City, The Comedy Store and Laugh Factory in LA, Zanies in Chicago, and The Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase in his home town of Detroit. His clean, clever and relatable style has been described as "Ray Romano meets Tony Soprano," highlighting his Italian heritage and his everyman outlook on life.

Tickets are $20 and includes an appetizer from Holy Toledo! Tavern before or after the show. Dinner reservations are being accepted. Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 10 at 10 a.m.

TSO PERFORMS THE MUSIC OF U2

January 22

Get ready for a musical journey like you've never heard before when Fleetwood's Tap Room and the Toledo Symphony come together for a second rare pub concert performance. on Wednesday, January 22.

The Symphony String Quartet will perform the music of U2 on Wednesday, January 22, including the mega hits Beautiful Day, Mysterious Ways, With or Without You, and One.

Four person and six person tables can be reserved in advance for $15 per person. Individual tickets will be available for $12 (reserved seat) and $8 (standing room only). Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 10 at 10 a.m. A very limited number of tickets are available for this classical tribute to the iconic Irish rock quartet.

For tickets to all the events go to www.hensvilletoledo.com.

