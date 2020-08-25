Concert, Testimonials Highlight Family Faith Night

August 25, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Performances from Christian recording artists Josh Wilson and Summer Frost and comedian Ron Barnett and a testimonial from former Jacksonville Jaguars ROAR cheerleader Shenette Doyle highlight the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Family Faith Night presented by Sight & Sound Productions. The event is set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 19 at 121 Financial Ballpark, with gates opening at 4:30 p.m.

Socially-distanced tickets are available in the 121 Financial Ballpark seating bowl for $10 per person in increments of two ($20 total), four ($40), six ($60) and eight ($80) by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or ordering via this link. For larger groups, please call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

Wilson, who is headlining the event, has amassed multiple Top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot Christian Singles charts, including "Savior, Please," "I Refuse," "Fall Apart," "Carry Me," "Before the Morning," and "That Was Then, This Is Now." A multi-instrumentalist and live-looping enthusiast, he's been known to play and record as many as 20 instruments on stage at any given time.

A native of Jacksonville, Doyle cheered as a Jaguars ROAR cheerleader from 2008-14, reaching the role of captain during her final season. Doyle is the founder of Holy Girls Rock Purity, a movement that challenges young ladies to make a choice to stand for P.U.R.I.T.Y. (Publicly Unwavering Righteousness In Today's Youth). The group meets monthly with the intention of learning how to live healthy, empowered, faith-filled and happy lives and impacts girls in the city through scholarship funding and community involvement.

Frost is a singer songwriter with a folk/indie/contemporary Christian sound. She plays guitar, keyboard and flute, and her EP "Worth The Wait" came out in May.

Barnett is a stand-up Christian comedian and musician. He enjoys finding the funny in everyday situations and performs regularly at comedy clubs and private events.

Free parking is available in Lot Z behind the video board, with entry to the ballpark at the Third Base Gate. Entry is cashless. Additionally, no outside food or beverage is permitted. Full concessions and adult beverages will be available for cashless purchase, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. The Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store will also be open for card payment options.

All Jumbo Shrimp employees will be wearing face coverings throughout the event and all guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and while they move about the ballpark. Face coverings may be removed once guests arrive to their socially distanced area.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 25, 2020

Concert, Testimonials Highlight Family Faith Night - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.