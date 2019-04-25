Complete Win Opens Homestand

April 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (13-8) dominated on both sides of the ball in a 7-0 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels (9-11). The Cougars allowed just four hits in the shutout win, while the offense tied a season-high with 12 hits.

In the first inning, a couple of new Cougars touched up Cedar Rapids starter Blayne Enlow. With two on and one out, Buddy Kennedy stepped to the plate for his first Cougar at-bat. He laced a double to right center to put the Cougars up 2-0. After Alek Thomas singled to put runners at first and third, Blaze Alexander singled in his first Cougar at-bat to drive in a run and make it 3-0. The Cougars got their fourth run on a double steal. Alexander stole second. On the throw, Thomas ran in from third.

The Cougars tacked on in the fourth. With two outs, Jorge Perez reached on an infield single. Eduardo Diaz followed with an RBI triple. Zac Almond completed the two-out rally with an RBI single. Jose Herrera roped an RBI in the fifth, giving the Cougars a 7-0 edge.

The Cougar pitching staff was led by Bryan Valdez's five shutout innings. The only hit he allowed was a one-out double in the second by Gilberto Celestino. Valdez (1-0) recorded his first win and also struck out five with no walks. Ethan Larrison pitched 2.2 innings and allowed two hits, while striking out three. Andy Toelken recorded the final four outs.

Blayne Enlow (2-2) took the loss. He surrendered all seven runs, 10 hits, seven strikeouts and walked one. Zach Neff didn't allow a run in 3.1 innings.

The Cougars and Kernels tee up game two on Friday night. RHP Jackson Goddard (1-0, 0.52 ) takes the ball for the Cougars against RHP Jordan Balazovic (2-1, 2.45). For tickets call 630-232-8811 or order online at kccougars.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.