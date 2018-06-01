Complete Broadcast Information for 2018 Calder Cup Finals Announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced the complete broadcast information for the 2018 Calder Cup Finals between the Eastern Conference champion Toronto Marlies, top development team of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Western Conference champion Texas Stars, top development team of the NHL's Dallas Stars.

TSN2 and NHL Network will show all seven games to national audiences in Canada and the United States, respectively, and the entire series will also air live on Leafs Nation Network for viewers in Ontario. Todd Crocker, Bob McGill and Paul Hendrick will have the call.

Additionally, Games 3, 4 and 5 of the series will air live on Fox Sports Southwest Plus (Dish Network 448/9518, DirecTV 676-2, AT&T U-Verse 754/1754), featuring Josh Bogorad and Brent Severyn on the call.

The entire 2018 Calder Cup Finals can also be watched via the AHL's streaming service, AHL Live (www.ahllive.com), and satellite radio subscribers can listen to Games 2-3 and 5-7 on NHL Network Radio (SiriusXM 91).

The American Hockey League will also be providing behind-the-scenes coverage of the Finals via theahl.com and its social media channels on Twitter (@TheAHL), Facebook (fb.com/theahl) and Instagram (@TheAHL).

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 87 percent of today's NHL players are AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame developed in the AHL.

