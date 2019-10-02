Community Relations - September Recap

October 2, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





In our first month of the off-season, the Ports have remained active in the Stockton community.

Splash and Front Office members made thirteen official appearances in the community during September including the American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk, the CASA Superhero Run, and the Luv 2 Play Ribbon Cutting. Nearly 100 tickets for the 2020 season were also donated to various non-profit organizations over the course of the month.

Some community programs have already kicked off their 2020 enrollment! Baseball by the Books enrollment is getting underway and sign-ups for the Silver Slugger program are already in full swing. Baseball by the Books is the Ports literacy campaign designed to help improve the low literacy rates in San Joaquin County by getting kids excited about reading in the classroom and at home. Registered schools and their participating students receive a special Ports bookmark at the beginning of the program and a voucher for two free Ports tickets upon completion of the program.

We invite you to join in on the fun and become a member of the coolest club in town! The Silver Sluggers program is designed for those 55 and wiser and includes a ticket to every Wednesday game, a club t-shirt, an ice cream social with Ports players, and a special membership card. Tickets will be available for pick-up in March and are selected on a first come, first serve basis so be sure to sign-up sooner than later!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from October 2, 2019

Community Relations - September Recap - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.