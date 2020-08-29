Community Pride Could Net $150,000 Investment in Downtown Wichita

Wichita has been declared a finalist in the Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020 contest. Voting is open now and closes Sunday at 10:00 a.m. #VoteWichita at https://www.krafthockeyville.com The winning community will receive a $150,000 grant for ice center facility improvements

WICHITA, Kan. (August 29) - The Wichita Ice Center has been declared a top four finalist competing to become Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020 by Kraft Keinz, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA). Voting is now live at www.krafthockeyville.com

This year's top four communities advancing to the public voting phase are:

* Wichita Ice Center in Wichita, Kansas

* El Paso Event Center in El Paso, Texas

* Wildcat Centre Arena in River Falls, Wisconsin

* East Grand Forks Civic Center in East Grand Forks, Minnesota

These four communities will each receive funds for rink upgrades from Kraft Heinz, with the winning community awarded $150,000 for rink improvements. The First Prize rink (runner-up) will receive $30,000 in rink upgrades while the Second Prize rinks will each receive $10,000 in rink upgrades. The NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund will also donate $10,000 worth of new hockey equipment to each of the four finalist communities. Further information on an NHL ® Community Celebration for the Grand Prize Winner will be determined at a later date.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple voiced his support for the effort, "It's time to show our community spirit and rally together. These funds would be a great infusion of dollars for our Ice Center and downtown Wichita. Let's win this, Wichita!"

The remaining live voting schedule is as follows:

* Round 2 (August 29 at 6:00 a.m. CST - August 30 at 10 a.m. CST): For 28 hours, communities and fans around the county will compete at krafthockeyville.com to cast an unlimited number of votes for their favorite rinks that embody the spirit of the contest. The community with the most cumulative votes, subject to a final Sponsor determination, will be crowned Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020.

* Round 3 (August 30) - The winner of Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020 will be announced and will be awarded the Grand Prize of $150,000 in rink upgrades from Kraft Heinz. The First Prize (runner-up) rink will receive $30,000 toward rink upgrades while the Second Prize rinks will each receive $10,000. Further information on an NHL ® Community Celebration for the Grand Prize Winner will be determined at a later date.

In addition to voting for the next Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020, under the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 Sweepstakes, one lucky fan will be awarded $5,000 in cash. From August 16 through August 30 at 11 a.m. ET, fans can register for the sweepstakes online at krafthockeyville.com and enter for their chance to win. Additionally, each vote cast during the live voting event equals on entry into the sweepstakes.

For complete contest rules, voting information, and program details, visit krafthockeyville.com. Kraft Hockeyville USA 2020 can also be found on Facebook (KraftHockeyvilleUSA), Twitter (@HockeyvilleUSA), and Instagram (KraftHockeyvilleUSA). Fans can join the conversation using #HockeyvilleUSA.

