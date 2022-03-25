Community Invited to Round Rock Express Fan Fest this Saturday

ROUND ROCK, Texas - As Dell Diamond continues to serve as the local volunteer and donation hub for the recent tornadoes, the Round Rock Express would like to invite the community to come together for the annual Fan Fest this Saturday, March 26. Fans of all ages are invited to Dell Diamond from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. to help celebrate the start of the 2022 baseball season. The free event is open to the public and includes family-friendly fun for all fans.

The celebration of America's pastime allows fans to get back into the baseball spirit by enjoying a day of entertainment. Attendees at this year's Fan Fest can throw heat in the Express home bullpen, swing for the fences at Home Run Dugout, take their photos with Spike on the field and experience many more activities throughout Dell Diamond. The Railyard Team Store will also be open for fans looking to get their hands on the newest Express merchandise. Attendees can scope out the exact seat location for their season memberships with full season and fireworks plans available.

The Express are also proud to partner with B.I.G. Love Cancer Care to host a donation drive during Fan Fest. Those who are able to donate are asked to bring kids toothbrushes and toothpaste, travel size deodorant, body wash, conditioner and shampoo, and washcloths. Established in 2007, B.I.G. Love Cancer Care's primary focus is to ease the childhood cancer journey. B.I.G. Love's core mission is to meet the most vital and urgent physical, emotional, and financial needs of pediatric oncology and hematology patients and their families whether they are in the hospital or at home. Today, B.I.G. Love reaches more than 100,000 patients and their families annually.

Parking for Fan Fest is free but portions of the Dell Diamond parking lots will be closed during the event. A full rundown of activities available during 2022 Express Fan Fest is below and maps will be provided to guests as they enter the Home Plate Gate with the locations of all activities inside the ballpark. All events are free and take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Beer & Wine Tasting (12:00 p.m. until supplies last): Brown Distributing and E & J Gallo Winery will be providing beer and wine tasting for fans 21 and up throughout the concourse at Dell Diamond.

B.I.G. Love Cancer Care Donation Drive: Fans are asked to bring donations of kids toothbrushes and toothpaste, travel size deodorant, body wash, conditioner and shampoo, and washcloths.

Bullpen Pitching: Fan Fest attendees can toe the rubber like their favorite Express hurlers and throw a few pitches in the home bullpen. Pitchers will be limited to three throws. Signed waiver required.

Caricature Artists (10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.): Fans can get sketched by one of the caricature artists roaming the concourse.

Character Meet and Greet: Kids of all ages will be excited to get their photos with two popular movie characters inside the Karbach Ranch Water Suites at Fan Fest.

Clubhouse Tour: The Round Rock Express home clubhouse will be open for fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at where E-Train players and coaches prepare for games.

Express Kids Club Sign-Up: Calling all kids! Free registration for the 2022 Express Kids Club, presented by All Things Kids, will take place behind Section 119 during Fan Fest.

Home Run Dugout (10:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.): Fans are invited to take some swings (with a signed wavier) at their favorite big league ballpark inside Home Run Dugout along the concourse in right field.

Live DJ: DJ JustDrew will be spinning tunes live all day long inside the Bullpen Bar located adjacent to Home Run Dugout along the right field concourse.

Mustang Owners Club of Austin Charity Car Show: Fans can check out some of the coolest rides around in the East Parking Lot (beyond the Right Field Gate).

Petting Zoo: The Fun Zone area will transform into a petting zoo filled with a variety of Spike's favorite four-legged friends, thanks to Tiny Tails to You.

Photos with Spike (10:00 - 10:40 a.m., 11:00 - 11:40 a.m., 12:00 - 12:40 p.m., 1:00 - 1:40 p.m.): Join Spike on the field for a photo!

Railyard Team Store: The Railyard Team Store will be open for fans to stock up on new Express gear for the upcoming 2022 season.

Season Memberships: Available season membership seats will be tagged with flags in the seating bowl.

Sock-Hop Inflatables: The first and third base outer concourses will have a variety of inflatables thanks to Sock-Hop.

Thomas Carnival: Guests can enjoy the Thomas Carnival set up in the West Lot (additional costs required).

Train Rides: Fans can hop aboard the E-Train with free train rides along the outfield concourse.

The Round Rock Express kick off the 2022 campaign with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. as the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) come to town. Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

