Community Heroes to be Recognized by the ValleyCats and American National Insurance

OY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have partnered with American National Insurance to present Heroes Night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, July 17, and will recognize nine heroes within the Capital Region community during a special on-field ceremony prior to their game vs. the Lowell Spinners. The "Home Run Community Heroes Starting Nine" will be chosen through a month-long fan nomination process.

The 'Cats and American National Insurance are encouraging fans to nominate personnel from military, law enforcement, firefighter/EMS agencies, non-profit organizations, as well as teachers, volunteers, children and everyday people that have helped make a positive impact within the Capital Region.

"Having the opportunity to recognize local heroes who have made great contributions to our community is something we look forward to each year," said Matt Callahan, ValleyCats General Manager. "There are so many people who do great things in the Capital Region, and it's an honor to showcase their efforts."

The Home Run Community Heroes Starting Nine will also be treated to a luxury suite as guests of American National Insurance, with complimentary food and beverage.

"American National Insurance is proud to partner with the Tri-City ValleyCats in honoring heroes who go above and beyond in making our community a wonderful place to live," said Matt Ostiguy, Executive Vice President of P&C Product and Pricing, American National Insurance.

Fans who want to nominate a community hero can do so by filling out the form located online at tcvalleycats.com/communityheroes, or can pick up a nomination form at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, June 16.

