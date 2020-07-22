Community Fireworks Series Returns Saturday Celebrating Christmas in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Great Southern Bank Free Community Fireworks Series returns with its second Show-Ho-Ho this Saturday, July 25 at 9:30 p.m. with Christmas in July Fireworks over Hammons Field!

How can you get in the Christmas in July spirit? Well, you can wear your best Christmas sweater, blast that air conditioning in your car at a cool 60 degrees, and make a fresh batch of summer Christmas cookies filled with swirly-twirly gum drops! Although the ballpark will not be open, fans can park in the downtown area to watch the show. This is the second of six Great Southern Bank Free Community Fireworks Shows, with AM Pyrotechnics firing them off in the same area as they would during Cardinals games.

Fans can #FlyTogether to enjoy the full Christmas in July Music and Fireworks Experience by tuning their car radios or smartphone apps to any of the following Midwest Family Broadcasting Stations to enjoy the accompanying holly jolly soundtrack: 104.7 The Cave, 92.9 The Beat, 105.1 The Bull or Q102.1.

We will announce future dates for the Great Southern Bank Free Community Fireworks Series one at a time. All future shows will continue to be brought to life by a radio soundtrack thanks to Midwest Family Broadcasting. Follow the Cardinals on social media and keep an eye on SpringfieldCardinals.com for future dates.

