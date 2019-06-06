Comets Sign Seamus Malone and Vincent Arseneau to AHL Deals

June 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forwards Seamus Malone and Vincent Arseneau to one-year AHL contracts.

Arseneau, 27, skated in 38 games with the Comets last season, registering 11 points (9-2-11). He originally joined the team during the 2017-18 campaign while on a PTO, picking up a goal and an assist in 20 games.

The Isle-de-la-Madeleine, QC native has played in 236 professional games between the AHL and ECHL, amassing 115 points (65-50-115).

Malone, 23, joined the Comets on an ATO on March 15 and tallied three goals in six games before he suffered a season-ending injury. He recently completed his senior year at the University of Wisconsin, where he tallied 26 points (8-18-26) in 37 games. He registered 104 points (33-71-104) in 143 career games with the Badgers.

Prior to his time at Wisconsin, the 5-10, 181-pound forward suited up in 163 games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, collecting 131 points (55-76-131). The Naperville, Ill. native played four games with the U17 U.S. National Team, racking up two goals and two assists in the 2012-13 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.