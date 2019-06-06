Comets Sign Seamus Malone and Vincent Arseneau to AHL Deals
June 6, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forwards Seamus Malone and Vincent Arseneau to one-year AHL contracts.
Arseneau, 27, skated in 38 games with the Comets last season, registering 11 points (9-2-11). He originally joined the team during the 2017-18 campaign while on a PTO, picking up a goal and an assist in 20 games.
The Isle-de-la-Madeleine, QC native has played in 236 professional games between the AHL and ECHL, amassing 115 points (65-50-115).
Malone, 23, joined the Comets on an ATO on March 15 and tallied three goals in six games before he suffered a season-ending injury. He recently completed his senior year at the University of Wisconsin, where he tallied 26 points (8-18-26) in 37 games. He registered 104 points (33-71-104) in 143 career games with the Badgers.
Prior to his time at Wisconsin, the 5-10, 181-pound forward suited up in 163 games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, collecting 131 points (55-76-131). The Naperville, Ill. native played four games with the U17 U.S. National Team, racking up two goals and two assists in the 2012-13 season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2019
- Comets Sign Seamus Malone and Vincent Arseneau to AHL Deals - Utica Comets
- Jets Sign JC Lipon to One-Year Contract - Manitoba Moose
- Jets Sign Seth Griffith to One-Year Contract - Manitoba Moose
- Nedeljkovic Stymies Wolves, Checkers Take Game 3 - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.