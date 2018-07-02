Comets Sign Forward Wacey Hamilton to a Two-Year Contract
July 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed forward Wacey Hamilton to a two-year contract.
Hamilton, 27, appeared in 45 games with the Comets last season, totaling a career-high 22 points (4-18-22). His 18 assists were also a career-high. Additionally, the 5-11, 184-pound forward notched two points (1-1-2) in five playoff games.
The Cochrane, Alberta native has skated in 381 AHL games collecting 110 points (39-71-110) between the Comets and Binghamton Senators.
