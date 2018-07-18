Comets Sign Defenseman Brandon Anselmini
July 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has signed defenseman Brandon Anselmini to a one-year AHL contract.
Anselmini, 25, appeared in 29 games with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL last season, registering 17 points (2-15-17). Additionally, the 5-10, 183-pound defenseman skated in seven games with the Rockford IceHogs.
The Guelph, Ontario native has played in 96 games between the AHL and ECHL, amassing 38 points (7-31-38).
