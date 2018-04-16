Comets Release Nolan Valleau and Caleb Herbert

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the club has released defenseman Nolan Valleau and forward Caleb Herbert from their professional tryout contracts.

Valleau, 25, appeared in five games with the Comets since signing with the team on April 4. He has played a majority of the season with the Orlando Solar Bears posting 34 points (8-26-34) in 41 ECHL games. In addition, the defenseman has also appeared in 11 AHL games this season between the Chicago Wolves, Rockford IceHogs and Milwaukee Admirals. The Novi, Michigan native has logged 124 career AHL games (4-16-20) over three professional seasons.

Herbert, 26, dressed with the Comets in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Belleville Senators. He recently finished the ECHL season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits leading the team with 24 goals and 52 points. In addition, the Bloomington, Minnesota native totaled 26 AHL games this season between Hartford and San Jose amassing seven points (2-5-7) and 22 penalty minutes. The forward has collected 27 points (12-15-27) and 69 penalty minutes in 103 career AHL games.

Herbert was originally selected by the Washington Capitals in the fifth round, 142nd overall, at the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

