Comets Re-Sign Midfielder Henry Ramirez

June 18, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Today, the MASL Eastern Conference Champion Kansas City Comets have announced the signing of four-year veteran Henry Ramirez to a new three-year contract. As per team and league policies, the terms of the deal with the midfielder were not disclosed.

In 2023-24, Ramirez set career regular-season highs in almost every statistical category including games played (17), goals (5), game-winning goals (1) and more. In addition to his regular-season marks, he appeared in six playoff games with another game-winning goal and a pair of blocks.

The appearance in last season's Ron Newman Cup Finals is just a step for Ramirez and he is ready to win the final game of the 2024-25 campaign.

"(I am) really excited and grateful for the opportunity. I'm looking forward to continue working on what we've been building here and achieving the ultimate goal of winning a championship for the best fans in this league," he said.

Comets head coach Stefan Stokic is ready to see what Ramirez can do over the next few years. Stokic said, "We are happy to have Henry for the next three years. Henry was a big part of our push in the playoffs coming back from an injury. (I'm) hoping he stays healthy next season and I know he will have a great season."

Season tickets are on sale for fans to lock in their seat for every exciting minute of Kansas City Comets professional indoor soccer as the team looks to bring the Cup back to the fans at Cable Dahmer Arena. Ticket information is available at www.kccomets.com/2024-25-season-tickets.

