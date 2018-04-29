Comets Playoff Comeback Falls Short in Shutout Loss
April 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Toronto, Ont. - The Utica Comets fell to the Toronto Marlies by a score of 4-0 Sunday evening at the Ricoh Coliseum.
Carl Grundstrom put the Marlies up 1-0 four minutes into the game with a power play goal. Pierre Engvall and Andreas Johnsson were credited with the assists.
Grundstrom struck again with 7:27 to go in the second period to extend the lead to 2-0. Johnsson and Miro Aaltonen had the assists.
Johnsson pushed the lead to 3-0 early in the third period with a power play goal. Travis Dermott picked up the assist. Dmytro Timashov scored the empty net goal with 2:11 to go to secure the win. Ben smith tallied the assist.
Thatcher Demko finished 34 with saves. Marlies goaltender Garret Sparks stopped 36 shots to earn the shutout. The Comets power play went 0-3, while the penalty kill allowed two goals in six attempts.
