Comets Overpowered by Marlies in Game Two

April 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Toronto, Ont. - The Utica Comets fell to the Toronto Marlies by a score of 5-2 in Game Two of the North Division Semifinals Sunday evening at the Ricoh Coliseum. The Comets now trail 2-0 in the series.

Pierre Engvall gave the Marlies a 1-0 lead six minutes into the game. Frederik Gauthier was credited with the assist. Cam Darcy tied the game at one at the 12:05 mark of the first period. Michael Carcone had the assist. Dmytro Timashov regained the Marlies' lead four minutes later with a power play goal. Ben Smith and Calle Rosen collected the assists.

Thatcher Demko and Marlies goaltender Garret Sparks did their part in the second period to keep the score at 2-1 through 40 minutes.

Michael Chaput tied the game at two with a power play goal 1:38 into the third period. Tanner MacMaster and Nikolay Goldobin tallied the assists. Greening responded 38 seconds later to make it 3-2 Toronto. Gauthier and Martin Marincin registered the assists. Carl Grundstrom extended the lead to 4-2 with 8:40 to go in the third. Trevor Moore had the assist. Moore sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 59 seconds to go in regulation. Greening and Marincin picked up the assists.

Demko finished 24 with saves. Sparks stopped 23 shots. The Comets power play went 1-4, while the penalty kill allowed one goal in seven attempts.

The Comets are return home Wednesday night for Game Three against the Marlies. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to use the ticket exchange site, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

