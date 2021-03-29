Comedian Preacher Lawson Coming to Jackson Field

Lansing, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts have announced that The Comedy Zone Presents: Preacher Lawson is coming to Jackson® Field™ at 7:30 p.m. on May 11th, with tickets now available for purchase.

Gates will open at 7 p.m., with ticket prices ranging from $30 for General Admission in the seating bowl to $200 for a four-person party at a VIP on-field table. To purchase tickets call (517) 485-4500.

Preacher Lawson is best known for his appearance on season 12 of America's Got Talent (2017), where he made it to the final rounds. Based off this performance, he was invited to compete on both America's Got Talent: The Champions (2019) and Britain's Got Talent: The Champions (2019), where he advanced to the finale. In 2019, Preacher's first stand-up special premiered on BET+.

Currently, Preacher can be seen starring in the NBC series "Connecting" and as a judge on the Nickelodeon pet talent competition "Unleashed."

For all of the latest information about the Lansing Lugnuts and special events at Jackson® Field™, please visit lansinglugnuts.com.

