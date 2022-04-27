Comeback Victory over Visalia

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes scored the game's final nine runs, on their way to a 9-4 victory over the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

After a run of tough luck over the first two innings, Rancho starter Kendall Williams buttoned things up and retired the final ten hitters he faced, keeping the Quakes around after Visalia scored two runs in each of the first two innings for a 4-0 lead.

It was all Quakes from there on, as Rancho tallied four runs to tie the game in the last of the fifth, then took the lead for good with two in the sixth. They'd add on with three in the seventh to put the game away.

Jose Ramos capped a four-run fifth with a clutch two-out single, tying the game at 4-4.

After Yamil Castillo (1-0) struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth, Rancho took the lead for good against reliever Listher Sosa (0-1). A balk brought home Luis Rodriguez from third base, giving the Quakes a 5-4 advantage. Yunior Garcia followed with an RBI hit, making it 6-4.

The Quakes put it away in the seventh, which was highlighted by Damon Keith's two-run triple.

Martin Santana finished it off with two hitless innings.

Rancho (9-7) will send Ben Casparius (0-1) to the mound on Wednesday, while Visalia will go with Josh Swales (0-1) in game two of the series. Wednesday is Terra Vista Animal Hospital Bark in the Ballpark, as four-legged friends are welcome with the purchase of a three-dollar pet pass. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com and game time is 6:30pm.

