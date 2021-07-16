Comeback Kids Strike Again

They've done it again. The Hudson Valley Renegades are never out of a game.

Down one in the top of the ninth with two out, Jake Sanford singled to tie the game before James Nelson brought home the go-ahead run as the Renegades beat the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 8-7, on Friday night.

The two runs were part of a four-run ninth inning that made a winner out of Trevor Holloway (1-0). The righty worked 1.1 innings in relief of starter Mitch Spence, who worked the first five, and Nick Ernst, who went 2.2 innings.

Josh Breaux hit his 13th home run of the season, while Elijah Dunham and Sanford each added long balls for the Gades, who snapped a three-game skid.

Anthony Volpe was the hitting star of the night, with four hits including two doubles, two runs scored, and an RBI. He was also part of the game-winning ninth inning.

The Blue Rocks added one in the bottom of the ninth and had the tying run on base but Holloway struck out Drew Mendoza to end the game.

Tanner Driskil (0-1) took the loss for Wilmington.

