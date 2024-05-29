Comeback Falls Short in 9-8 Loss

CLEARWATER, FL - Aidan Miller's ninth-inning grand slam spurred a six-run rally, but the Clearwater Threshers (32-15) fell one run short, falling 9-8 against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (31-16) on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look for their first win of the series when Lakeland returns on Thursday night.

Two hits and a wild pitch allowed the Flying Tigers to plate the first run in the top of the first inning. Bryson Ware led off with a grounder to short that was misplayed by Lakeland shortstop Eddys Leonard for an error. Three pitches later, Miller doubled off the right field wall to move Ware to third. On back-to-back pitches, Devin Saltiban tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right and Dakota Kotowski gave the Threshers a 2-1 lead on a deep sacrifice fly to right-center.

Lakeland tied the game at two on an RBI double in the top of the third inning. A two-out single gave them the lead back at 3-2 in the top of the fourth. Another two-out rally gave the Flying Tigers a two-run lead after the top of the fifth. They added another five runs in the sixth to bring their lead to 9-2.

Keaton Anthony was hit by a pitch to lead off the ninth and moved to second after Kehden Hettiger drew a walk. Avery Owusu-Asiedu drew a one-out walk to load the bases. The first run of the ninth came in on a bases-loaded walk to Ware to cut the deficit to six. Miller worked a full count on Flying Tigers reliever Luke Stofel before he rocketed a 3-2 pitch into the bullpen for a grand slam.

Saltiban was hit by a pitch before Yosber Sanchez replaced Stofel, and Kotowski moved him to second with a single. Jordan Viars smacked a single to left, plating Saltiban from second and putting the Threshers within one run. The Threshers loaded the bases on a hit by pitch and a walk, but the final batter struck out with the bases loaded to end the game at 9-8 with a win for Lakeland.

Micah Ottenbreit allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work. Jonathan Petit allowed five runs on four hits with two strikeouts in 1.0 inning. Ethan Chenault struck out six but allowed one run on one hit with four walks in 2.0 frames. Josh Bortka tossed 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings, striking out three and walking one.

Ottenbreit tied his career-high with seven strikeouts...Miller recorded the first grand slam of his career...The six-run ninth was the most runs in an inning by the Threshers at home this season...Viars extended his on-base streak to 17-straight games with his RBI single...It is the longest on-base streak by a Thresher in 2024...Clearwater's pitching struck out a season-high 18 batters in the loss...The Threshers continue a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday, May 30...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

