Come Spend the Weekend with the AquaSox

April 22, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







We have some absolutely thrilling baseball taking place this weekend at Funko Field as your Everett AquaSox continue their series with the Vancouver Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate).

The AquaSox roster is loaded with many top prospects who may one day become the Mariner stars of tomorrow, and we have a steal of a deal on tickets for Saturday!

It's another one of our BECU Family Night games, so for only $7.00 you can get Field Reserved tickets! Remember, first pitch is at 4:05. Limit 8 tickets per person, while supplies last.

Make sure you come out today and help us put the "Fun" in Funko Field!

Plus, there are only two more games to try a tasty "Poutine Dog!"

Remaining Homestand Start Times:

Saturday - 4:05

Sunday - 4:05

The homestand wraps up Sunday, April 23rd with Chick-Fil-A 4 for $44. Fans may buy four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips and sodas, plus a choice of four Chick-Fil-A entree vouchers - all for just $44.00! Once the game is over, it's Kids Run the Bases, fulfilling their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.